The Trusts Announce Opening Of 2025 Funding Round Applications

West Auckland, New Zealand – December 23, 2024 – The Trusts are excited to announce that the 2025 funding round is now open for applications with a funding pool of $1 Million. The funds support local projects and organisations that contribute to the wellbeing and development of the West Auckland community.

The Trusts are committed to fostering positive change by providing financial support to a wide range of community-driven projects. Eligible applicants include non-profit organisations, community groups, and initiatives that focus on areas such as youth development, community resilience, and environmental sustainability.

The available funds comprise two separate funds.

The Support Fund of $750,000 is dedicated to supporting established community organisations to facilitate social programmes across The West.

The Innovation Fund was introduced for the first time in 2024 and its $250,000 funding pool specifically targets new and innovative programmes which need a boost to get off the ground.

Key Dates for the 2025 Funding Round:

Opening Date: December 9th, 2024

December 9th, 2024 Closing Date: February 28th, 2025

February 28th, 2025 Grant Evening: February 5th, 2025 – From 6pm – Te Pou Theatre, Henderson

Join The Trusts at the Grant Evening at Te Pou Theatre, 2 Mount Lebanon Ln, Henderson Auckland on 5th February 2025 from 6pm for the community to gain valuable insights into our funding opportunities and connect with elected members.

This session is designed to help the community understand the grant process, eligibility criteria, and application tips while addressing any questions they might have.

Hosting a grant night empowers community members and organisations with the tools they need to succeed. By clarifying the grant process, we aim to eliminate barriers, encourage participation, and ensure funding reaches those who can make the most meaningful impact. It’s a chance to connect, learn, and ultimately help bring ideas to life.

Application Process: Interested applicants are encouraged to visit The Trusts website to review the application criteria and submit their proposals. The Trusts prioritise projects that address inequity and promote long-term positive impacts within the community.

About The Trusts: The Trusts are dedicated to giving back to the West Auckland community through various funding initiatives. By supporting local projects and organisations, The Trusts aim to build a stronger, more resilient community.

For more information on the funds, past recipients and to apply for funding, please visit The Trusts website at www.thetrusts.co.nz/apply-for-funding

