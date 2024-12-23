A Guide To An Accessible Day Out In Tauranga This Summer

We’ve starting installing accessible picnic tables at some of our popular locations across the city. (Photo/Supplied)

There are plenty of spaces and places to enjoy in Tauranga during the warmer months, and accessibility initiatives are aimed at improving this across the city.

For Tauranga City Council, the goal is creating inclusivity where everyone can participate fully.

Teina Boyd, Council’s Accessibility Advisor, who has lived experience of disability, highlights that inclusivity can be wrapped around a day out, helping people to move about easily and safely without being limited by the environment.

“Here, we’ve got everything we could need to help you have a family fun day out and be amongst the action.

“For example, we’ve got two super soft beach wheelchairs that can be hired from Mount Maunganui Beachside Holiday Park reception, that support users to get across the sand and into the water where your loved ones can play around you.

Strategic Advisor: Disability and Ageing, Tan Phuangdokmai, adds that approximately 27 percent of Tauranga residents identify as living with or caring for someone with a disability.

“We want Tauranga to be accessible to all, and having initiatives that support people to be involved in a day out plays a huge role in making that possible.”

In addition to the beach wheelchairs, other initiatives include:

Te Kaiwhakatere - TrailRider, a single-wheeled mobility transporter which supports the rider, while the handles at the front and the back allow helpers to guide the rider up and down tracks. Volunteers are available to support riders to use this.

Blue beach access mats at various points, creating a sturdier access along the soft sand. Anyone can use these, but they are especially helpful for people who use wheelchairs, walkers, mobility scooters or strollers. Beach mats can be found near Hopukiore (Mount Drury), 64 Marine Parade, 164 Marine Parade and Pāpāmoa Domain.

Accessible changing facility at Hopukiore (Mount Drury), including a height adjustable toilet and sink, adult changing table, shower and hoist. You will need to bring your own sling, and the hoist has a weight limit of 200kgs.

“The accessible changing facility feel homely, which was important for us to keep everyone comfortable. It means you don’t have to go home to change and keeps you out and about enjoying what the day has in store for you,” Teina says.

These facilities can be accessed by speaking to a staff member using the on-site intercom. You can also request a swipe card through Council, and staff will be processing these again from the first week of January 2025.

The accessible changing facility at Hopukiore (Mount Drury). (Photo/Supplied)

The Te Kaiwhakatere - TrailRider and beach wheelchairs can be hired through the Mount Maunganui Beachside Holiday Park reception.

Council has also recently released the Tauranga Access Map. The digital resource highlights hundreds of accessible locations and provides up-to-date information on features including playgrounds, beaches, reserves, council facilities and mobility parking.

Tourism Bay of Plenty General Manager Oscar Nathan says these accessibility options and the new map app are presenting fresh opportunities to ensure everyone can participate and enjoy the city and its popular recreational areas.

“It’s really important for our people and places to be welcoming and inclusive. Our isite visitor centre staff in Mount Maunganui and Tauranga can also provide helpful information and assist with bookings.”

“Removing barriers faced by our community means we can all enjoy a summer together making the most of Tauranga,” Tan adds.

For more information about accessibility initiatives, head to the Tauranga City Council website.

