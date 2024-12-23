Mayor Lewers Thanks Salvation Army Stalwart

Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Glyn Lewers has formally recognised Andrew Wilson, a local leader who has dedicated the past six years to supporting the Queenstown community through his work with The Salvation Army.

“Andrew, alongside his wife Ruth, has been a constant pillar of support for families and individuals in the district,” said Mayor Lewers.

"On behalf of the entire community, I’d like to thank Andrew and Ruth for the dedication, care and tireless efforts they’ve shown over the years. From the moment they arrived in Queenstown, they embraced the challenges of their roles with remarkable grace and commitment, all while raising a young family."

“Andrew’s leadership was particularly evident during the COVID-19 pandemic, where he played a key role in coordinating with Civil Defence Emergency Management (CDEM), the Council and other local organisations to ensure the needs of vulnerable community members were met. His commitment to the wellbeing of others also extended beyond the pandemic, advocating for crucial community issues such as affordable housing, and working closely with government ministers to address local concerns.”

“Another notable achievement was his role in the development of the new Salvation Army building in Frankton. The building has quickly become a vital resource for community organisations, providing a welcoming space for local groups to come together, share experiences and build stronger connections.”

"As Andrew and Ruth relocate to Wellington, we wish them all the best for their next endeavours. While we’ll certainly miss them, we know they’ll continue to do great things in the future.”

Mayor Lewers also took the opportunity to welcome Anna and Manasa, who will be stepping into the roles previously held by Andrew and Ruth.

"I look forward to connecting with Anna and Manasa in the new year as they build on the solid foundation Andrew and Ruth have established. I’m confident they’ll bring fresh perspectives and energy as they continue the important work of supporting those in need,” he said.

