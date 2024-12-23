Game-Changing Investment For Northland: Resilience Fund Allocates $250,000 To Health Simulation & Training Centre

The first allocation of the Resilience Fund provided to Northland by Transpower and Omexom will deliver up to $250,000 in seed funding to establish a Health Simulation and Training Centre at the new Knowledge, Education & Arts (KEA) Hub in Whangarei.

This world-class facility will bring cutting-edge technology to Northland, replicating real-life clinical environments and medical scenarios. The centre is designed to equip people with the skills they need to succeed in critical roles—whether it’s training professional medical staff, care workers in our retirement sector, emergency responders, or service industry employees.

Northland MP Grant McCallum, who has worked tirelessly to champion this fund after the June 2024 tower collapse, says the facility is a game-changer for the region:

"The Health Simulation Centre will not only train the workforce we desperately need but will also ensure Northland is finally on the map as a leader in health training. This is an investment in our people and our region's future. It will help us meet urgent health sector demands while driving economic opportunity right here in Northland.

Northland is one of the last regions in the country without a health simulation centre, and this funding is a major step toward addressing that gap”, continues McCallum.

The seed funding forms part of the $1 million fund for Northland established by Transpower and its service provider Omexom, first announced as part of a broader package of initiatives to improve the region’s energy resilience following the power outage in June 2024.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The fund will be allocated towards projects to support projects and initiatives that deliver long-term economic benefits for the region, such as the Health Simulation & Training Centre.

Additional Resilience Fund allocations

With support from the fund, Northland Inc will also lead the development of a Regional Infrastructure Strategy to align regional priorities and create a clear roadmap to leverage investment opportunities.

Paul Linton, Chief Executive of Northland Inc, said, “The Regional Infrastructure Strategy is important in enabling Northland to maximise infrastructure and investment opportunities with a range of potential investors including central government, private sector, and international markets, and clearly signal what Northland’s future strategy and growth opportunities are.”

In addition, a Regional Projects and Small Business Fund will be established. The fund will administer grants of between $5,000 and $20,000 to support specific initiatives that drive economic and community development in Northland.

Administered by a panel including representatives from Northland Inc, North Chamber, Whāriki Māori Business Network and Transpower, projects will need to demonstrate factors such as collaborative impact, innovation, sustainability, and scalability.

Further details, including eligibility criteria and application information, will be available on the Northland Inc website in early February 2025.

Transpower Executive General Manager Customer & External Affairs Raewyn Moss said, “We are pleased to be working with Northland Inc as it oversees and manages the fund, and we look forward to seeing what the funding achieves for Northland.”

“The Resilience Fund reflects what can be achieved when local leaders, businesses and government take a collaborative approach between central to building Northland’s energy and economic resilience,” says Linton. “By working together, we can ensure every dollar is invested wisely and with long-term impact.”

© Scoop Media

