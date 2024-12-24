The Page-Turning Titles Most Sought After By Tauranga Readers

Library & Community Hub Assistant Mia Lee showing an e-book title downloaded to her phone. Photo/Supplied.



More than one million books were borrowed from Te Ao Mārama – Tauranga City Libraries in 2024, but one title reigned supreme as the most popular.

Lee and Andrew Child’s ‘The Secret’ was issued more than 500 times this year.

The story is part of a series of crime thriller books centred around the well-known character Jack Reacher. While the books can be read in any order, ‘The Secret’ is the 28th story.

Team Leader: Content, Sarah Huizer, says it’s not just adults getting stuck into good reads though.

“The ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Hunger Games’ series remained popular among young adults in 2024. The characters are well-loved, live in well-developed fantasy worlds and have themes so many of us can connect to around friendship and bravery,” Sarah says.

“Andy Griffith and Terry Denton’s ‘Treehouse’ series was a hit for children as well. Their first book, ‘The 13-Storey Treehouse’ was issued nearly 300 times by young readers keen to explore what’s up the tree.”

Non-fiction books were also in hot demand, including study guides for Science, English and Mathematics. ‘The New Zealand Road Code’ is a perennial over-achiever, helping countless budding drivers prepare to sit their tests every year.

“Minecraft enthusiasts were also hitting the books throughout 2024, keeping the ‘Minecraft Survival Guide’ in constant circulation,” Sarah explains.

“Meanwhile, over in biographies it was heartening to see New Zealanders dominate, with the likes of Sam Neill, Dame Susan Devoy, Dai Henwood, Judy Bailey, and the Topp Twins outmuscling Prince Harry.”

There are four fixed libraries: Tauranga City, Greerton, Pāpāmoa and Mount Maunganui. A mobile library also travels around the city with more than 3,500 items to choose from.

To borrow from any Te Ao Mārama – Tauranga City Libraries location, you need a membership. It is free to sign up for all residents of Tauranga and surrounding areas.

Heading away over the holiday period and unable to visit your local library? Digital memberships are available via the library website and allow new browsers to begin borrowing e-resources right away. The ‘Digital Library’ is well-stocked with a dedicated movie and TV streaming service and platforms offering e-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines, e-comicbooks, e-newspapers, and even music streaming.

“With thousands of titles available, I’m confident that everyone, no matter what they were interested in, would find something to enjoy in our libraries during their summer break,” Sarah says.

Te Ao Mārama – Tauranga City Libraries will be closed from 12 noon on Tuesday 24 December, and will reopen on Friday 3 January 2025.

“We hope everyone enjoys a great and restful break, and we look forward to welcoming you all back to our libraries in 2025,” Sarah adds.

Top three childrens’ titles

The 13-Storey TreeHouse, by Andy Griffith and Terry Denton: issued 290 times Cat Kid Comic Club, by Dav Pilkey: issued 283 times Pokémon, by Hidenori Kusaka, issued 252 times

Top three young adults’ titles

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, by JK Rowling: issued 102 times Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, by JK Rowling: issued 82 times The Hunger Games, by Suzanne Collins: issued 77 times

Top three adults’ titles

The Secret, by Lee and Andrew Child: issued 520 times The Edge, by David Baldacci: issued 282 times Resurrection Walk, by Michael Connelly: issued 275 times

