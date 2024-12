Fatal Crash, Riversdale Drive, New Plymouth

One person has died following a serious crash in Merrilands this morning.

Police were called to Riversdale Drive at around 9.15am.

Sadly, the single occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.

One occupant of the address was transported to hospital with moderate injuries.

The road is closed while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

Motorists are advised to take an alternate route and expect delays.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media