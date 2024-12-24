Drowning - Waimamaku Beach, Far North

A woman has drowned after getting into trouble in the water at Waimamaku Beach in Northland this afternoon.

Police were called to the beach at around 1.20pm.

The woman was recovered from the water and brought to shore where CPR was performed. Sadly, she was unable to be revived.

The woman's death will be referred to the Coroner.

