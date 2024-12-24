Drowning - Waimamaku Beach, Far North
Tuesday, 24 December 2024, 3:48 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A woman has drowned after getting into trouble in the
water at Waimamaku Beach in Northland this
afternoon.
Police were called to the beach at around
1.20pm.
The woman was recovered from the water and
brought to shore where CPR was performed. Sadly, she was
unable to be revived.
The woman's death will be
referred to the
Coroner.
