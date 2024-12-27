Who’s Keeping Our Beaches Pristine This Summer?

Photo/Supplied

If you’re out for an early morning stroll on the beach this summer, you might come across more than just a beautiful sunrise.

The beach grooming team will be out and about removing small pieces of debris and waste from the sand, using a mechanical surf rake towed behind a tractor.

Council’s Team Leader: City Operations, Karne Robertson, says keeping the beach safe and sanitary is a priority.

“The beach is an awesome playground, especially during the warmer months. From surfing to ball games, sunbathing and reading, there’s something for everyone.

“It can be a party space too, and unfortunately, partygoers do sometimes leave behind glass, rubbish, food waste and occasionally wood and nails from beach fires or pallets. This debris is often buried just beneath the surface, so beach grooming’s an effective way to find and remove these before anyone is injured.

“We’d really encourage people to please remember to take what you brought to the beach away with you as it really helps us keep everyone safe. A permit from Fire and Emergency NZ is required to light fires on the beach.”

This work takes place in five key areas: Pilot Bay, Mount Maunganui main beach, near Omanu Surf Club, near Tay Street, and near Pāpāmoa Domain.

In December and January, grooming takes place three times a week and reduces to once a week in February and March after the busy holiday period.

“The hard-working grooming team of are out every day over the Christmas and New Years period, between the hours of 3am and 9am, depending on tidal conditions,” Karne explains.

“If you spot them during your sunrise walk, give them a wave, and please be mindful not to get too close while the machinery to keep yourselves safe.”

Deputy Mayor and Mauao/Mount Maunganui Ward Councillor Jen Scoular says the grooming team play an important role at this time of year.

“Spending time at the beach is a quintessential part of a Kiwi summer, and we will do our best to ensure the beaches are free of the sort of thing that might ruin a day out.

“I love our beaches and the new ocean boardwalk, a perfect combination to better enable more people to enjoy being in Tauranga.”

Council prioritises caring for the dunes, foreshore, plants, and animals, and takes this into account when teams are undertaking work. Areas with nesting birds are hand groomed during breeding season to avoid disturbances to their habitat by experienced contractors.

“The teams also try to pre-emptively remove any fire stacks or pallets before they are burnt to prevent fires in the dunes to avoid disturbances to the wildlife and risk to properties,” Karne adds.

Once the team, or the 750 rotating small tines in the mechanical rake, collect the debris, it’s then transported away to be sorted, recycled, and disposed of sustainably.

“While the grooming team are focused on making the beach safe, they do an awesome job making it beautiful too so we can enjoy it day in, day out this summer,” Karne says.

Note: The rules for beach fires can be found in Council’s Beaches Bylaw 2018.

