Fire And Emergency Urban Search And Rescue Vanuatu Deployment Ends

Friday, 27 December 2024, 11:04 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has completed its role in the wider New Zealand Government response to the 7.3 magnitude earthquake in Vanuatu last week.

The team of 40 Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) specialists who deployed last week as part of a mission led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) are scheduled to depart Vanuatu on Friday 27 December.

The USAR team has completed a range of tasks while deployed, such as initial crisis response, securing key strategic assets such as transport routes, building and geotechnical assessments and advice, and critical repairs to government infrastructure.

Fire and Emergency National Commander Russell Wood is proud of the support the deployed team has provided to the people of Vanuatu and happy they are able to be home for the New Year.

"Our strong partnership with the French Defence Engineers and Australian USAR teams has resulted in a coordinated urban search and rescue effort, and I would like to thank them for their hard work and support," he says.

"This was especially evident in our collaboration with the Australian USAR team at the Billabong site during the Search and Rescue phase.

"It has been a privilege to support the New Zealand Government response in supporting our Pacific neighbours in their time of need.

"While our involvement in the initial phase comes to an end, the New Zealand Government response and recovery efforts in Vanuatu continue, to help them get back on their feet."

