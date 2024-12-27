Serious Incident, Ngaruawahia

Police have cordons at two scenes in Ngaruawahia this afternoon, following a disorder incident.

About 1.30pm, Police were alerted to several people fighting on Waipa Esplanade, near the intersection with Newton Street. Several minutes later, a critically injured person was taken to an ambulance station on Jordan Street.

There is a large Police presence in the area, and cordons are in place at both scenes.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

Enquiries are under way and more information will be provided proactively when it becomes available.

