Fatal Vehicle Incident, Nuffield Avenue, Marewa

One person has died following a vehicle incident on Nuffield Avenue, Marewa, Napier last night (Friday 28 December).

Emergency services were called to the scene around 9pm, where one person was located in a critical condition.

Efforts to resuscitate the man were unsuccessful and he died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination, and inquiries into the cause of the incident are ongoing.

The road was blocked overnight but has since reopened.

