Man Found Deceased At Breaker Bay Wellington Now Identified
Sunday, 29 December 2024, 12:45 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
28 December 2024
Police have identified the body of the man found on Wellington's south coast yesterday in the rockpools at Breaker Bay.
At this stage we are not in a position to name him, however would like to extend our thanks to the public for their help.
Enquiries are continuing into the man's death, which will be referred to the coroner.
