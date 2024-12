Body Found In Ōhope

Inspector Nicky Cooney, Eastern Bay of Plenty Area Commander:

A body has been discovered overnight near the mouth of the harbour east of Ōhope Beach.

Formal identification procedures are ongoing, however it is thought likely to be the man who fled Police on Christmas Day.

Police would like to thank our partner agencies, searchers, and the community for their support during this time.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

