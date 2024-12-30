Famous Folks Inspiring Pet Names In Tauranga

Jack Reacher, Jack Frost, and Jack Black are all living in Tauranga. Winnie the Pooh and Cindy Lou Who are here too.

But they’re not the ones you might be thinking of… They’re actually dogs.

Tauranga’s dog-owning community love to choose unique monikers for their furry friends and take inspiration from all walks of life when selecting one.

Council’s Team Leader: Animal Services, Brent Lincoln, says seeing the individuality that comes through in the names is always a highlight.

“Every dog has a different personality, so it’s fun to see so many of them getting personal names from their people.

“At this time of year, when people are thinking about adding a new family member to the home, a lot of names are being considered.”

Angus McFluffy, Little Miss Scrufflebums, and Sir Pippin Wigglebutt do not share their name with any of the other 15,500 known dogs in the city.

Neither do Indiana Bones, Paint, or Oddball.

“In contrast, we know Charlie and Bella are always very popular here in the Bay of Plenty, but we do always wonder what characteristics our dogs with out-of-the-box names might have,” Brent adds.

In 2024, Charlie has dethroned Max as the most popular name for a dog in Tauranga. 190 Charlies call Tauranga home.

“Other names that are well-loved and well-used include Molly (148), Poppy (138), Ruby (119), and Rosie (114),” Brent adds.

Tauranga’s love affair with Labrador Retrievers also continues, as the breed remains the most popular with more than 1,800 registered.

“Staffordshire bull terriers, or staffies, are also well loved with nearly 900 living here. There are lots of border collies (796), Shih Tzus (724) and King Charles Cavalier Spaniels (717).

“We’re excited to see what 2025 holds for unique names, as well as which names and breeds remain popular.

“Who knows where you might look for inspiration for the name of your next pet?” Brent asks.

Note:

Most popular names

Charlie: 190 Bella: 173 Max: 156 Molly: 148 Poppy: 138 Ruby: 119 Rosie: 114 Coco: 112 Daisy: 99 Frankie: 98

Most popular primary breeds

Labrador Retriever: 1,856 Staffordshire Bull Terrier (Staffy): 895 Border Collie: 796 Shih Tzu: 724 King Charles Cavalier Spaniel: 717 Miniature Schnauzer: 610 Maltese: 604 Jack Russell: 505 Golden Retriever: 495 Smooth-haired Fox Terrier: 437

