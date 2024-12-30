Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Border Operations Staff Take Strike Action Tomorrow After Zero Pay Offer

Monday, 30 December 2024, 9:44 am
Press Release: PSA

Immigration Border Operations staff begin strike action tomorrow at 6am, joining other colleagues at the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, insulted by the Ministry’s recent zero pay offer.

The Immigration Border Operations staff, being essential workers, must give longer notice to take strike action. Tomorrow, they join some 3000 other PSA members who began action on 17 December.

PSA members will not undertake unpaid essential or non-essential work, and take rest and meal breaks together at specific times.

"These are critical workers who have been totally disrespected by this Government which is determined to run down the public service at every step regardless of the consequences," said Fleur Fitzsimons, acting National Secretary Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

Immigration Border Operations workers at New Zealand’s four international airports ensure only properly documented travellers arrive and leave the country, amongst other duties.

They work alongside counterparts in Customs, Police, MPI and other agencies who help keep New Zealand safe from threats and hazards by reducing the risks from people, goods, or craft arriving at our border.

"Border Operations staff and all MBIE workers deserve a fair pay rise that respects the valuable work they do across the economy and one that reflects the cost-of-living pressures on their budgets - the PSA will keep pushing for that," said Fleur Fitzsimons.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

MBIE workers are the latest group of workers to be offered a zero percent pay increase. It follows New Zealand Defence Force civilian staff being offered the same. These workers are also undertaking industrial action.

Note:

Previous statements

17 December Zero pay offer triggers strike action by MBIE staff

3 December NZDF poised to axe more civilian roles as it faces a $360m blowout in costs

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from PSA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 