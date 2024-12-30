Border Operations Staff Take Strike Action Tomorrow After Zero Pay Offer

Immigration Border Operations staff begin strike action tomorrow at 6am, joining other colleagues at the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, insulted by the Ministry’s recent zero pay offer.

The Immigration Border Operations staff, being essential workers, must give longer notice to take strike action. Tomorrow, they join some 3000 other PSA members who began action on 17 December.

PSA members will not undertake unpaid essential or non-essential work, and take rest and meal breaks together at specific times.

"These are critical workers who have been totally disrespected by this Government which is determined to run down the public service at every step regardless of the consequences," said Fleur Fitzsimons, acting National Secretary Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

Immigration Border Operations workers at New Zealand’s four international airports ensure only properly documented travellers arrive and leave the country, amongst other duties.

They work alongside counterparts in Customs, Police, MPI and other agencies who help keep New Zealand safe from threats and hazards by reducing the risks from people, goods, or craft arriving at our border.

"Border Operations staff and all MBIE workers deserve a fair pay rise that respects the valuable work they do across the economy and one that reflects the cost-of-living pressures on their budgets - the PSA will keep pushing for that," said Fleur Fitzsimons.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

MBIE workers are the latest group of workers to be offered a zero percent pay increase. It follows New Zealand Defence Force civilian staff being offered the same. These workers are also undertaking industrial action.

Note:

Previous statements

17 December Zero pay offer triggers strike action by MBIE staff

3 December NZDF poised to axe more civilian roles as it faces a $360m blowout in costs

© Scoop Media

