A Tumultuous End To The Year

30/12/2024

Covering period of Monday 30 December 2024 - Thursday 2 January 2025

MetService is forecasting rain with thunderstorms, localised downpours and hail for central parts of Aotearoa New Zealand today as a low-pressure system deepens in the east.

Severe Thunderstorm Watches have been issued for the eastern North Island, Tasman and western parts of Marlborough from 1pm to 9pm today (Monday). Severe thunderstorms in these areas could generate localised downpours and possibly large hail.

MetService meteorologist Ngaire Wotherspoon warns, “Downpours associated with especially energetic thunderstorms can cause surface or flash flooding, as well as poor visibility for those hitting the roads today. Large hail is also a hazard and could cause damage to vehicles or crops. We’ll be issuing Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for any intense storms as they occur, so please keep an eye on metservice.com.”

While the thunderstorms are forecast to die off tonight, periods of heavy rain continue for eastern areas until tomorrow (Tuesday) evening. Heavy Rain Watches are in force for the eastern North Island and Marlborough, including the already sodden Wairoa District. Southerly winds also strengthen across the country as the low deepens; a Strong Wind Watch is in place for Wellington from 10pm tonight until 10am tomorrow morning.

As the clock strikes twelve some of the best places to welcome the New Year will be in the far south and west of New Zealand. Wotherspoon elaborates, “The rain in the east eases significantly tomorrow as the low-pressure system begins to pull away, but a few showers will still be lingering into the New Year. Although it will be a windy day in Auckland for Tuesday, the winds should be easing and the sky clearing as we head towards midnight. On the South Island, Queenstown will welcome in 2025 under clear skies.”

Understanding MetService Severe Weather Warning System

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings (Localised Red Warning) - take cover now:

This warning is a red warning for a localised area.

When extremely severe weather is occurring or will do within the hour.

Severe thunderstorms have the ability to have significant impacts for an area indicated in the warning.

In the event of a Severe Thunderstorm Red Warning: Act now!

Red Warnings are about taking immediate action:

When extremely severe weather is imminent or is occurring

Issued when an event is expected to be among the worst that we get – it will have significant impact and it is possible that a lot of people will be affected

In the event of a Red Warning: Act now!

Orange Warnings are about taking action:

When severe weather is imminent or is occurring

Typically issued 1 - 3 days in advance of potential severe weather

In the event of an Orange Warning: Take action.

Thunderstorm Watch means thunderstorms are possible, be alert and consider action

Show the area that thunderstorms are most likely to occur during the validity period.

Although thunderstorms are often localised, the whole area is on watch as it is difficult to know exactly where the severe thunderstorm will occur within the mapped area.

During a thunderstorm Watch: Stay alert and take action if necessary.

Watches are about being alert:

When severe weather is possible, but not sufficiently imminent or certain for a warning to be issued

Typically issued 1 - 3 days in advance of potential severe weather.

During a Watch: Stay alert

Outlooks are about looking ahead:

To provide advanced information on possible future Watches and/or Warnings

Issued routinely once or twice a day

Recommendation: Plan

