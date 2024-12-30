Multi-vehicle Crash Causing Delays, Papakura - Counties Manukau

Motorists are being warned to avoid the Southern Motorway in Papakura following a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash, reported to Police at about 12.08pm, involves at least four vehicles.

At this stage there are no reports of injury.

Traffic heading south is down to two lanes.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

