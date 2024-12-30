Multi-vehicle Crash Causing Delays, Papakura - Counties Manukau
Monday, 30 December 2024, 12:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Motorists are being warned to avoid the Southern Motorway
in Papakura following a multi-vehicle crash.
The
crash, reported to Police at about 12.08pm, involves at
least four vehicles.
At this stage there are no
reports of injury.
Traffic heading south is down to
two lanes.
Motorists are being asked to avoid the area
or expect
delays.
