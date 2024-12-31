Name Release And Further Appeal, Napier Death

Police can now release the name of the man who died after falling from a car in Napier on Friday night.

He was 33-year-old Reif Cotter, of Tamatea.

Police extends our condolences to his family and loved ones during this distressing time, and we ask the public to consider Reif’s family when making any online comment or speculation.

The exact circumstances that led to Reif’s death remain under investigation, however Police have determined he died from injuries sustained in the fall from the car, and he was not subsequently run over.

Police have the vehicle Reif fell from in our possession, and are not seeking any other vehicle.

We are reiterating our appeal to the public to come forward if you have any information at all that may help Police piece together what happened, and get answers for Reif’s family.

It is understood he was travelling on a mattress on top of a black station wagon, which travelled from the Marewa shops on Kennedy Road, along Nuffield Ave, shortly before 9pm on Friday 27 December.

If you saw this vehicle, or know anything that may help Police – no matter how small - please let us know.

