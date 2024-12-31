Name Release, Operation Breeze

Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the death of a woman in Wellington Hospital on Sunday following an incident in Feilding on Thursday 26 December.

Early morning on Friday, the woman was transported by ambulance to Palmerston North Hospital after becoming unwell from an injury she suffered on Thursday evening.

While in hospital, her condition deteriorated to the point where she became critically ill. She was then transferred to Wellington Hospital where she died on Sunday 29 December.

The woman can now be named as 58-year-old, Cavillie Maria Simeon.

Police extend our sympathies to her family and friends at this difficult time.

