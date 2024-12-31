Police Pleased With Driving Behaviours In Gisborne

Tairawhiti Police are pleased with the driving behaviours by most drivers in the Rhythm and Vines and Gisborne area, and urge drivers to continue this in the new year.

Over the last three days, Police has conducted around 7,500 breath tests in and around the Gisborne area, including on the main highways.

In this time, 10 drivers have been summonsed to court for excess breath or blood alcohol levels, and seven have received infringement notices for breaching alcohol limits.

“Police can see that the majority of the festival goers attending Rhythm and Vines are making the right decisions when it comes to drinking and driving.

“They have made plans ahead of time to ensure they have a sober driver, or have made other arrangements to make sure they are not driving while impaired.”

Police urge festival goers to continue this behaviour and mindset into the new year.

“There will be a large Police presence around the Rhythm and Vines venue on Wednesday morning conducting breath tests to ensure drivers and their passengers are safe on their journeys home.”

As there will be checkpoints around the area, there will likely to be a delay on the roads as motorists exit from Black Ormond Road and Ormond Road onto State Highway Two.

“We would like to advise motorists to be patient during these delays and to allow extra time for their travels.”

If you’re driving, expect to be breath-tested; slow down and drive to the conditions, keep your phone down, buckle up, and drive sober.

