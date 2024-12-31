Gang Conflict Warrant Issued Following Ngāruawāhia Homicide

Police will be visible across Waikato for the next week following the death of a woman in Ngāruawāhia.

As part of the ongoing homicide investigation into the death of Turipapa Tukere, a Gang Conflict Warrant has been issued under the Criminal Activity Intervention Legislation Act 2023.

The Act enables Police to apply for special search warrant powers during times of gang conflict.

The Gang Conflict Warrant was sought by Waikato Police following Turipapa’s death on Friday 27 December.

Acting Detective Inspector Andy Saunders, Waikato CIB, says at about 1.30pm that day, Police were alerted to a number people fighting on Waipa Esplanade, near the intersection of Newton Street.

Sometime later, a critically injured woman was taken to the ambulance station on Jordan Street but was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

He says following today’s tangi, local staff will be supported by officers from Tāmaki Makaurau.

“Any antisocial or unlawful behaviour and/or driving-related offending will not be tolerated and those involved can expect to be met with enforcement action.

“Police will exercise powers under the Search and Surveillance Act through gang conflict warrants as necessary to prevent any retaliatory behaviour or further harm.”

Acting Detective Inspector Saunders says the investigation is continuing, and Police are still wanting to hear from anyone with any information which may lead to an arrest.

“We know there are people who know who is responsible and we are asking them to come forward.”

Everyone in the community has the right to be safe and feel safe and Police are asking the public to report any unlawful behaviour to us on 111 if it is happening and 105 after the fact.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

