Further Appeal For Information – Serious Assault, Hamilton

Police continue to appeal to the public for information relating to a serious assault on a 72-year-old man that occurred outside his home on Sefton Crescent in the early hours of 22 December.

The man remains in serious but stable condition in Waikato Hospital.

Senior Sergeant Scott Neilson of Hamilton City CIB says “This was a cowardly assault in which an older member of our community has been assaulted outside his home by an unknown assailant or assailants. Someone will know who is responsible and we’re urging them to do the right thing and come forward with information.”

Police would like to hear from anyone who has CCTV in the Sefton Crescent area, or anyone who may have heard or seen anything relevant to our investigation.

If you can help, please contact Police via 105 online [1] and quote file number 241222/9970.

