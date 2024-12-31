Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Further Appeal For Information – Serious Assault, Hamilton

Tuesday, 31 December 2024, 5:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police continue to appeal to the public for information relating to a serious assault on a 72-year-old man that occurred outside his home on Sefton Crescent in the early hours of 22 December.

The man remains in serious but stable condition in Waikato Hospital.

Senior Sergeant Scott Neilson of Hamilton City CIB says “This was a cowardly assault in which an older member of our community has been assaulted outside his home by an unknown assailant or assailants. Someone will know who is responsible and we’re urging them to do the right thing and come forward with information.”

Police would like to hear from anyone who has CCTV in the Sefton Crescent area, or anyone who may have heard or seen anything relevant to our investigation.

If you can help, please contact Police via 105 online [1] and quote file number 241222/9970.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 