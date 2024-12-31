NZ Rodeos Face Fresh Scrutiny After Footage Shows Animal Suffering At Multiple Events

At Taupō on December 29, a 23-year-old horse used in a bronc event was euthanised because of their injuries. At the Te Anau Rodeo, a bull’s leg was broken, leaving him in extreme pain before he was euthanised.

Footage from Rerewhakaaitu’s 60th Anniversary Rodeo shows a calf being dragged backward, forced into abnormal positions, and handled roughly. The visibly terrified calf resisted as its foreleg was pulled outward, risking dislocation—all while the announcer portrayed the suffering of a baby animal as entertainment. "The footage showing the animals suffering at these recent events is impossible to watch, as it’s so horrific," said Danette Wereta, AJP General Secretary. "You wouldn’t do this to your family dog—what makes these animals any different? They feel the exact same pain and fear."

“These aren’t isolated incidents—they’re the brutal reality of rodeos,” Wereta continued “Animals are subjected to fear, pain, and death for the sake of entertainment.”

Wereta emphasised that banning rodeos makes sense, especially in light of the recent move to phase out greyhound racing, which has also lost its social license to operate. “The public sees through the façade. Rodeos are outdated and out of step with our values as a society that opposes the purposeful harming of animals,” she said.

The AJP calls for immediate changes to the rodeo code. “The current code has been ineffective for too long. It’s time to make real changes that stop animal cruelty,” Wereta added. The AJP is urging New Zealanders to get behind the ban - for guidance, visit the AJP’s social media channels.

"We need to draw the line—this kind of treatment of animals must stop. The evidence is undeniable.” Wereta concluded.

About the Animal Justice Party Aotearoa NZ

AJP was registered in August 2023.

AJP is a political party dedicated to advocating for the rights, welfare, and protection of animals. Their mission is to create a society where animals are treated with respect, compassion, and consideration. Through active participation in the political landscape, they aim to drive policy changes that reflect their commitment to a more ethical and sustainable future.

