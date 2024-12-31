Police Make Arrest Following New Plymouth Incident

Police have arrested a 27-year-old man in relation to an assault that occurred on the evening of Saturday 28 December.

The male has been bailed to appear in New Plymouth District Court on 8 January 2025.

The victim of the assault received extensive head injuries and remains at Wellington Hospital in a serious condition.

Police would still like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the fight or any general disorder in and around the Ariki Street and Brougham Street area between 8.30pm and 9.30pm on Saturday night.

We are also very interested in any images or videos, CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident that anyone may have.

You can provide information online through 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report”, or call 105.

Information can also be provided through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please use the reference number 241229/0948.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

