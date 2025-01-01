New Year’s Eve In Tauranga, A Night Of Community And Celebration

Tuesday, 31 December 2024

Fireworks at the Pāpāmoa event. Photo credit: Hunter Studio. (Supplied)

This evening, Tauranga welcomed the New Year with five incredible community celebrations held across the city.

The events in the City Centre, Greerton, Matua, Mount Maunganui, and Pāpāmoa were alive with music, roving entertainment, food trucks, and fun-filled kids’ activities.

A stunning fireworks display lit up the night sky at 9.30pm, serving as the grand finale for most locations, while in Greerton, the evening concluded with an impressive laser light show.

Laser light show at the Tauranga Racecourse. Photo credit: Simon Dawson Photography. (Supplied)

Tauranga City Council’s Venues and Events Manager, Nelita Byrne, expressed her delight at this year’s turnout.

“Tauranga City Council takes great pride in bringing the community together at these events to celebrate the end of 2024. It’s very special to mark the start of a new year alongside friends, whānau, and neighbours,” she said.

The celebrations kicked off early in Matua with a low-sensory, accessible event at Fergusson Park. Designed to provide a welcoming space for smaller crowds with reduced ambient noise, the event allowed attendees to enjoy the New Year in a comfortable and inclusive environment. It reflects the council’s commitment to fostering family-friendly and accessible celebrations for all.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The success of this event resonated with attendees, including singer Sophie Maud, who performed an acoustic set at the low-sensory event. She shared, "I love that the council has made an effort to hold a more inclusive event for families who may not typically be able to attend events due to noise. It’s great to have an option like this for these families."

Fergusson Park event in Matua. Photo credit: Simon Dawson Photography. (Supplied)

Adding to the festive spirit, dazzling dance performances from members of the Punjabi, Chinese, Indonesian, Cook Island, Indian, and Middle Eastern communities highlighted and celebrated Tauranga’s diverse culture as part of a collaboration with Multicultural Tauranga and Tauranga City Council.

Bay of Plenty Indonesian community performers Photo credit: Simon Dawson Photography. (Supplied)

The food trucks rounded out the experience, offering a delicious variety of kai that reflected the city’s multicultural community.

With a focus on providing safe, fun, and family-oriented celebrations, these five fantastic events brought Tauranga to life with music, dance, and a shared sense of community to celebrate the new year.

© Scoop Media

