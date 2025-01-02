Freedom Campers Encouraged To Roam Responsibly

There are plenty of spots to enjoy in the Bay this summer, whether that’s just for the day or overnight.

If you’re planning to freedom camp in Tauranga, it’s important you play your part in keeping our beautiful corner of New Zealand a safe and friendly destination.

Team Leader: Regulation Monitoring, Stuart Goodman, says it’s up to all of us to chip in and make it a reality.

“It’s a special time of year for many, especially as many switch on the ‘out of office’ emails and enjoy a well-earned break. It’s also the first time some people explore New Zealand or visit if they’re from overseas.

“Freedom camping is a popular way to take in the sights and sounds, but we’d really encourage people to get to know the rules before they set out on their trip to ensure everyone has an awesome summer.”

Specific locations across Tauranga have been set aside for freedom campers, with designated areas with clearly marked signage indicating any restrictions.

Freedom campers must also be in a certified self-contained vehicle, cannot stay more than two nights at any one location in a calendar month, cannot light fires and must remove all litter and waste.

“We don’t want to ruin anyone’s holiday, but our priority is keeping Tauranga safe and enjoyable for all. Our enforcement team are patrolling nightly to make sure freedom campers are aware of, and following, the rules,” Stuart adds.

The infringement fee for not following the rules is $400. It was increased last year, following direction from central government.

All freedom campers planning to visit Tauranga should take the time to visit the freedom camping webpage, where all the rules around freedom camping are listed.

Travelling in a non-self-contained vehicle? Book into a campground. Find out where you can book on Tourism Bay of Plenty’s website.

