Serious crash, Morrinsville-Walton Road, Morrinsville - Waikato

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash involving a car and a motorcycle just south of Morrinsville.

The crash near the intersection of Morrinsville-Walton Road and Eynon Road/Kuranui Road was reported at around 7.50pm.

Serious injuries are reported and the Serious Crash Unit will attend.

Diversions are in place, motorists are asked to avoid the area and expect delays.

