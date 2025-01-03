Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
IHC Recognises Long-term Disability Issues Stalwart Dame Tariana Turia

Friday, 3 January 2025, 1:03 pm
Press Release: IHC New Zealand

IHC New Zealand would like to recognise and honour the life and work of former MP Dame Tariana Turia who died today.

Dame Tariana led the Disability Issues portfolio from 2009-14 and, alongside IHC, championed a range of critical issues including inclusive education, participation, presence and learning of disabled children while at school.

IHC Acting Chief Executive Janine Stewart says the former Labour Party Minister was a staunch supporter of people with intellectual disability to live full and satisfying lives in their community.

“Dame Tariana, having first-hand experience of whānau with intellectual disability, was incredibly committed to whānau playing an active role in the support of their loved ones,” says Janine. “She recognised the importance of self-advocacy, for people to be able to stand up for, and express, their own needs, which led through to the very early conversations around Enabling Good Lives.

“Māori make up a significant number of people with intellectual disability in New Zealand, and so Dame Tariana was a Minister who had a real understanding of how to respond to the needs of all people with intellectual disability across New Zealand."

Find more from IHC New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
