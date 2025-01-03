New Year Begins With Customs Arrests For Three Alleged Drug Couriers

An estimated 20.44 kilograms of methamphetamine was found concealed in a suitcase. (Photo/Supplied)

Customs has arrested three alleged drug couriers at Auckland International Airport, in separate smuggling attempts this week, seizing a total of an estimated 27 kilograms of methamphetamine worth NZ$10.23 million. The two incidents are not believed to be related.

In the first case, a 33-year-old man and a 39-year-old man arrived in Auckland on a flight originating from Toronto, Canada, on Wednesday 1 January 2025.

Customs officers conducted questioning and a search of their baggage, and the 33-year-old was found in possession of an estimated 20.44 kilograms of methamphetamine in his checked-in suitcase. The bag tag on this suitcase was linked to the 39-year-old man.

The two men are scheduled to appear in Manukau District Court today (Friday 3 January 2025) charged with importation of a Class A controlled drug. The 33-year-old will also be charged with possession for supply of a Class A controlled drug.

This seizure is estimated to have a potential street value of up to NZ$7.66 million and has stopped up to NZ$21.42 million of harm to New Zealand communities and the economy.

In a second, unrelated case, Customs last night (Thursday 2 January 2025) arrested a 59-year-old woman who arrived into Auckland Airport from Honolulu, USA, and was referred to Customs for questioning.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading Customs officers also searched her baggage and found clothing that was stiff to the touch. Border testing indicated the presence of methamphetamine, which had been soaked into the clothing.

The woman was arrested and charged with the importation and possession for supply of a Class A controlled drug. She is also scheduled to appear in the Manukau District Court today (Friday 3 January 2025).

Methamphetamine-soaked clothing. (Photo/Supplied)

The estimated weight for the suspected methamphetamine found, including the clothing, is 6.87 kilograms, which would have had a potential street value of up to NZ$2.57 million, and caused up to NZ$7.2 million of harm to New Zealand communities and the economy.

Customs Manager Auckland Airport, Paul Williams, said these cases evidence the known fact that transnational criminal groups are trying to exploit the busy holiday travel period.

“Day three into the new year and Customs has already stopped approximately NZ$10.2 million worth of methamphetamine from causing harm in our communities. This is a result of the hard work of our frontline officers, supported by intelligence and targeting experts who have been working throughout the holiday season to identify and stop potential drug couriers."

Mr Williams urges travellers passing through airports to stay vigilant. “Keep your eyes out for suspicious activity, and if you notice anything unusual, report it to a Customs officer.”

Anyone with suspicions about possible drug smuggling can contact Customs confidentially on 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768) or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

