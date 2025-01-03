Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Appeal For Information Following Anti-social Road Activity

Friday, 3 January 2025, 5:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police would like to speak to any witnesses following an anti-social road user event in Levin earlier this week.

At around 3:15pm on Wednesday 1 January, Police were called to Himatangi Block Road where a number of vehicles had gathered and were driving dangerously along the road at the intersection with Motuiti Road.

The vehicles dispersed on Police arrival, but not before two cars were impounded and four people were arrested due to their driving behaviour.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed any anti-social road activity, or any dangerous driving in the Levin and Foxton areas on 1 January.

This includes anyone who has CCTV or video footage of potential offending.

Police wish to thank those who have already provided information, and ask for anyone with information to please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 250102/4742.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 