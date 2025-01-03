Appeal For Information Following Anti-social Road Activity

Police would like to speak to any witnesses following an anti-social road user event in Levin earlier this week.

At around 3:15pm on Wednesday 1 January, Police were called to Himatangi Block Road where a number of vehicles had gathered and were driving dangerously along the road at the intersection with Motuiti Road.

The vehicles dispersed on Police arrival, but not before two cars were impounded and four people were arrested due to their driving behaviour.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed any anti-social road activity, or any dangerous driving in the Levin and Foxton areas on 1 January.

This includes anyone who has CCTV or video footage of potential offending.

Police wish to thank those who have already provided information, and ask for anyone with information to please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 250102/4742.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

