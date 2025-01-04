Drowning Deaths Down: How New Zealand Is Leading The Charge

Water Safety New Zealand has released provisional drowning statistics for 2024, showing a remarkable reduction in preventable drowning incidents. The data reveals a total of 71 preventable drownings, down from 90 in 2023 and well below the 10-year average of 83. 2024 marks the lowest total since 2018 (66) and the third lowest in nearly two decades.

This decrease offers hope that sustained efforts in water safety education, targeted interventions, and community collaboration are driving meaningful change in Aotearoa’s approach to water safety.

Drowning Data at a Glance

- Total preventable drownings in 2024: 71

- 2023 comparison: Down from 90 fatalities

- 10-year average comparison: Well below the average of 83 fatalities

- Summer period (December–February): 10 fatalities to date, currently tracking lower than the average of 35

- Holiday period (22 December–3 January): 3 fatalities, down from an average of 10

Encouraging Trends Across New Zealand

While 2024 saw an encouraging reduction in water-related fatalities, the proportional challenges remain the same. Males, particularly those over 55, continue to be the most at risk, with rivers and beaches remaining the most hazardous environments. Activities such as kai gathering, “taking a dip” or swimming, and slips and falls are still overrepresented in the statistics, and Māori and Pasifika communities face persistent vulnerabilities.

Younger New Zealanders continue to show a remarkable decline in drowning fatalities, bucking global trends. The 15-24 age group recorded a substantial improvement, with just 4 fatalities in 2024, compared to a 10-year average of 13. This highlights the success of youth focused safety initiatives, such as Water Skills for Life™, our world-leading approach to water safety education.

However, fatalities involving powered craft have risen sharply, making up 21% of all drownings in 2024—a notable increase from the 10-year average of 12%. This rise is closely linked to a concerning spike in fatalities in tidal waters and during bar crossings, which have surged from 10% to 23% this year. These findings underscore the urgent need for continued and enhanced bar crossing education and increased lifejacket use to improve safety in these high-risk environments.

Older males continue to be the largest demographic of water users, which is reflected in their overrepresentation in drowning statistics. This underscores the need for targeted safety messaging and interventions, with a particular focus on promoting consistent lifejacket use within this group.

On a positive note, fatalities in and around the home, particularly in pools, show a continued downward trend, reflecting improved safety practices in particular active supervision in these settings.

These insights underscore the importance of sustaining and adapting prevention strategies to address the most at-risk groups and activities, while also celebrating the significant progress made among young New Zealanders. “These findings emphasise the need for ongoing and targeted efforts to tackle these challenges, ensuring that all New Zealanders can safely enjoy water-based activities,” said Water Safety New Zealand Chief Executive, Daniel Gerrard.

The Power of Prevention

Considerable and worthy government investment into frontline rescue services, has been an essential factor in reducing drownings. However, without greater emphasis on prevention activities, there is concern that these critical services may become overwhelmed.

“Prevention is the key to long-term success,” Gerrard said. “Rescue services are vital for when things go wrong, but we must address the root causes of drowning by equipping New Zealanders with basic aquatic skills, identifying and mitigating risks, and changing behaviours before incidents occur. The increasing evidence supporting prevention activities, such as targeting “blackspot” drowning locations, shows that proactive approaches can save lives.”

Water Safety New Zealand continues to advocate for increased investment in prevention initiatives, such as teaching basic aquatic survival skills through programmes like Water Skills for Life™ and implementing targeted safety measures in high-risk locations.

Evidence-Based Action Making a Difference

Water Safety New Zealand’s significant investment in data science and analysis is beginning to pay dividends. By better understanding where, when, and why drownings occur, Water

Safety New Zealand is making the problem seem solvable through targeted, evidence-based strategies.

“Our data-driven approach allows us to focus resources on areas that matter most,” Gerrard added. “From equipping children with basic aquatic skills to working closely with high-risk communities, we’re seeing real progress where it counts.”

A Collective Effort

Water Safety New Zealand recognises that this progress is only possible through the collective efforts of communities, educators, and water safety advocates nationwide…along with Kiwis taking personal responsibility.

“We are encouraged by the progress but remain vigilant. Drowning prevention is an ongoing mission, and by continuing to invest in education and advocacy, we can ensure safer waterways for everyone in New Zealand,” Gerrard stated.

Water Safety New Zealand wishes to acknowledge the 71 lives lost in 2024. Ka maumahara tonu tātou ki a rātou – We will remember them.

The National Drowning Prevention report will be available for release at the end of January.

