Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Waikato Traffic Impacted By Two Crashes - Waikato

Sunday, 5 January 2025, 2:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Waikato motorists are asked to be aware of two crashes which are impacting traffic.

The first was a crash involving two cars at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Maungatautari Road, reported to Police at 11.35am.

The second also involved two cars and was at the intersection of State Highway 29 and Totman Road, reported to Police at 12.40pm.

There are no serious injuries reported in either crash, but they have both impacted traffic and motorists are advised to expect delays.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 