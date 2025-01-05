Waikato Traffic Impacted By Two Crashes - Waikato

Waikato motorists are asked to be aware of two crashes which are impacting traffic.

The first was a crash involving two cars at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Maungatautari Road, reported to Police at 11.35am.

The second also involved two cars and was at the intersection of State Highway 29 and Totman Road, reported to Police at 12.40pm.

There are no serious injuries reported in either crash, but they have both impacted traffic and motorists are advised to expect delays.

