Confirmation Of Fatality, Gore

Police can confirm that a three-year-old child died after being struck by a vehicle in a driveway at a residential address in Gore at around 6:30pm on 1 January.

The child died in Gore Hospital a short time later. Our thoughts are with the child’s family at this sad time.

Following considerable work, including with the ESR at the scene, Police investigators are treating the death as not suspicious at this time.

The investigations team will continue to make enquiries on behalf of the Coroner.

