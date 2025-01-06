Watermain Upgrades In Francis Street And Lakings Road

As part of Council’s continued upgrading of services, two sections of watermain in Blenheim streets are to be replaced.

Work to replace ageing infrastructure in Francis Street and Lakings Road is scheduled to start next Monday (13 January), Council’s 3 Waters Project Engineer Graeme Jackson said.

“The new bigger watermain pipes will provide better water flows, ensure future resilience, and replaces the ageing pipes,” he said. “All lateral connections to homeowner tobies will also be upgraded where needed and the contractor will be contacting homeowners directly.”

The $450,000 contract for Francis Street watermain upgrade has been awarded to Simcox Construction Ltd and work is planned in two phases to reduce disruption.

The initial phase will take five weeks and affects the junction with Scott Street to halfway along Francis Street.

The second phase will work from halfway along Francis Street to the junction with Redwood Street and will also take approximately five weeks.

The $600,000 project in Lakings Road, has been awarded to Findlater Construction Ltd, which sees the watermain between Battys Road and Boyce Street being replaced.

Work is also planned in two phases taking nine weeks each, the first from the junction with Battys Road to halfway along Lakings Road, and the second from there to the junction with Boyce Street.

The aim is to keep disruptions to a minimum, but there will be stop/go in place, single-lane and road closures at times and parking will be restricted in Francis Street and Lakings Road, however residents and businesses will still have access.

“The key is for motorists is to plan ahead so they can avoid traffic issues and we urge them to find an alternative route while work is underway,” Graeme said.

