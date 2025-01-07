Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Tairāwhiti Moves To An Open Fire Season

Tuesday, 7 January 2025, 8:14 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has revoked the restrictions on lighting outdoor fires in Tairāwhiti until further notice.

From 8am this morning, the whole district is in an open fire season, which means people can light outdoor fires without a permit approved by Fire and Emergency.

Tairāwhiti District Manager Peter Clark says the recent rainfall is expected to continue for at least another week, and these conditions have lowered the chances of wildfire in the area.

"The fire danger is much lower than it was last month, so it seems reasonable to lift those restrictions we put in place when the district was drying out so fast," he says.

"We would, however, urge people to continue to take care when lighting fires, and use the fire safety advice we have available at checkitsalright.nz."

