Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Lower Hutt’s Festive Party Continues Into 2025

Tuesday, 7 January 2025, 12:21 pm
Press Release: Hutt City Council

Take multiple chances to experience traditional Cook Islands dancing. Photo/Supplied.

The Christmas and New Year festivities may be over but that doesn’t mean the fun has stopped with plenty of events for you to enjoy in Lower Hutt over January.

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry says "summer in the Hutt is a great time to get out and enjoy the many activities happening in and around the city, regardless of the weather.

"Whether it’s exploring one of the many parks, enjoying cafés and restaurants, or taking part in family-friendly events, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this summer season."

There are no troubles making big bubbles in Lower Hutt. Photo/Supplied.
Lunar New Year will be celebrated in Naenae on 11 January. Photo/Supplied.

The line-up of community focused events in Lower Hutt over January includes:

  • Lunar New Year, 11 January, 11am-4pm, Te Mako Naenae Community Centre. This event will have a traditional Tet atmosphere, cultural values of the Vietnamese Lunar New Year with folk games, stalls, performances, and cooking. Free access.
  • Multicultural Summer Fun Day, 14 January, 10am-12.30pm, Anzac Lawn, War Memorial Riddiford Gardens. A free Whānau-friendly fun day packed with culture, childhood memories, cultural games and sports.
  • Inano Dance Summer Ura Jam,16, 23 and 30 January, 6.30pm-7.30pm. Dowse Square. A chance to see and take part in traditional Cook Islands Ura Dancing.
  • Cool As Drinks Challenge, 17 January-3 February, during business hours, at participating Lower Hutt businesses. A summer drinks competition where you can buy tempting non-alcoholic refreshments.
  • Xtreme Hip Hop, 25 January, 10am-11am, Dowse Square. Get active after Christmas festivities with this free step dance fit group class. Entry is free but you must register the number of people attending at recsportplay@huttcity.govt.nz If you have a step board then please bring that along too.
  • The Art of Seeing Exhibition, runs till 14 January, Library hours, War Memorial Library. Wander around this free kid’s photograpy exhibition featuring 20 photos taken by 8-13 year olds at last year’s workshops at nature reserves.
  • Big Bubble, 28 January, 10am-11am, Anzac Lawn, War Memorial Riddiford Gardens. Big bubble fun for all the family
  • The Big Read, the Little Read and the even Bigger Read, 31 January, Library opening hours, Hutt City Libraries. A summer reading challenge booklet for under 5s (The Little Read), for primary-aged tamariki aged 5-12 (The Big Read), and for teens aged 12-18 (The Even Bigger Read). There is even one for adults 18+ (The Biggest Read).

You can check out other events happening in Lower Hutt here.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Hutt City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 