Lower Hutt’s Festive Party Continues Into 2025

Take multiple chances to experience traditional Cook Islands dancing. Photo/Supplied.

The Christmas and New Year festivities may be over but that doesn’t mean the fun has stopped with plenty of events for you to enjoy in Lower Hutt over January.

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry says "summer in the Hutt is a great time to get out and enjoy the many activities happening in and around the city, regardless of the weather.

"Whether it’s exploring one of the many parks, enjoying cafés and restaurants, or taking part in family-friendly events, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this summer season."

There are no troubles making big bubbles in Lower Hutt. Photo/Supplied.

Lunar New Year will be celebrated in Naenae on 11 January. Photo/Supplied.

The line-up of community focused events in Lower Hutt over January includes:

Lunar New Year, 11 January, 11am-4pm, Te Mako Naenae Community Centre. This event will have a traditional Tet atmosphere, cultural values of the Vietnamese Lunar New Year with folk games, stalls, performances, and cooking. Free access.

Multicultural Summer Fun Day, 14 January, 10am-12.30pm, Anzac Lawn, War Memorial Riddiford Gardens. A free Whānau-friendly fun day packed with culture, childhood memories, cultural games and sports.

Inano Dance Summer Ura Jam,16, 23 and 30 January, 6.30pm-7.30pm. Dowse Square. A chance to see and take part in traditional Cook Islands Ura Dancing.

Cool As Drinks Challenge, 17 January-3 February, during business hours, at participating Lower Hutt businesses. A summer drinks competition where you can buy tempting non-alcoholic refreshments.

Xtreme Hip Hop, 25 January, 10am-11am, Dowse Square. Get active after Christmas festivities with this free step dance fit group class. Entry is free but you must register the number of people attending at recsportplay@huttcity.govt.nz If you have a step board then please bring that along too.

The Art of Seeing Exhibition, runs till 14 January, Library hours, War Memorial Library. Wander around this free kid’s photograpy exhibition featuring 20 photos taken by 8-13 year olds at last year’s workshops at nature reserves.

Big Bubble, 28 January, 10am-11am, Anzac Lawn, War Memorial Riddiford Gardens. Big bubble fun for all the family

The Big Read, the Little Read and the even Bigger Read, 31 January, Library opening hours, Hutt City Libraries. A summer reading challenge booklet for under 5s (The Little Read), for primary-aged tamariki aged 5-12 (The Big Read), and for teens aged 12-18 (The Even Bigger Read). There is even one for adults 18+ (The Biggest Read).

You can check out other events happening in Lower Hutt here.

