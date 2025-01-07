Wellington City Council Joins 42,000+ Vs Divisive Treaty Principles Bill

More than 42,000 people took part last November in one of the largest hikoi in New Zealand history to protest against the divisive Treaty Principles Bill. Photo credit - Wellington City Council. Photo/Supplied.

Te Kaunihera o Pōneke Wellington City Council today made its formal submission to strongly oppose a bill that seeks to undermine the country's 184-year-old founding document, Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Mayor Tory Whanau said the Council submission to Parliament further solidifies the strong opposition, encompassing both Māori and non-Maori communities, against the Treaty Principles Bill.

"The Council stands staunchly with over 42,000 others in rejecting this bill, which aims to divide us, weaken Māori rights, and erode our efforts to build a more diverse, equitable and inclusive society," Mayor Whanau says.

"Te Tiriti and its principles have effectively been woven into Council processes so the bill is also potentially disruptive at an operational level."

Voting 15-3, the Council last month passed Mayor Whanau's motion to oppose and urge the withdrawal of the divisive Treaty Principles Bill.

The bill, which seeks to reinterpret Te Tiriti o Waitangi (Treaty of Waitangi), galvanised more than 42,000 people to take part in one of the largest hikoi in New Zealand history.

"This bill is a dangerous step backwards because it threatens to undermine Māori rights and create social division," says Kura Moeahu, Chair of Te Rūnanganui o Te Āti Awa ki te Upoko o Te Ika a Māui.

"We reject this harmful legislation, which seeks to erode our shared values.”

Callum Katene, Chair of Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira, said "the widespread repudiation of the bill, including by non-Māori communities, clearly indicates that it is incompatible with the values and aspirations of Aotearoa."

The Council's submission was endorsed by its Tākai Here partners and Pouiwi.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

