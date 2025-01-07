A Great Way To Give Back

Police staff with Associate Minister Casey Costello at the Māngere Refugee Resettlement Centre - Te Āhuru Mōwai o Aotearoa. Photo/Supplied. Rabia Almbaid addresses the audience. Photo/Supplied. Police's 'hello' car always attracts attention. Photo/Supplied.

Former refugees with an interest in giving back to the country which gave them a home have been learning about the possibilities offered by a Police career.

Police staff from former refugee backgrounds presented at an event held in collaboration between Police and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) at the Māngere Refugee Resettlement Centre - Te Āhuru Mōwai o Aotearoa (MRRC).

The event was an opportunity for former refugees to learn about possible Police careers in constabulary and non-constabulary roles. Casey Costello, Associate Minister for Immigration and Police, was among those addressing the audience.

They were able to hear stories of success through a panel discussion, with panelists including former refugees in Police roles from the frontline to specialist areas such as CIB, community and youth, and Iwi and Communities.

They shared stories of their journeys and experiences in joining Police, including their triumphs and struggles, and their ability to overcome barriers.

“It was great to see the level of interest by former refugees to explore opportunities for a career in the Police,” says Andrew Lockhart, MBIE National Manager of Refugee and Migrant Support.

“Many of them saw it as an opportunity to serve the community that had welcomed them.”

Among the participants was Police Senior Partnerships Advisor- Ethnic Rabia Almbaid, a former refugee.

“The event not only provided valuable information for those prepared to begin their journey in constabulary recruitment but also showcased opportunities for hardworking and talented former refugees,” he says.

“It highlighted the need for us and the service providers to provide guidance and support, such as further education opportunities, voluntary roles with Community Patrol New Zealand or exploring alternative roles within Police.”

Police staff are among the first authority figures new arrivals meet when they present to them during their stay at the MRRC.

“We are proud to collaborate with MBIE and refugee organisations to create pathways for former refugees to join Police,” says Superintendent Rakesh Naidoo, of Iwi and Communities, who closed the event.

“Beyond our support for former refugees in their early days in New Zealand, we have former refugees as experts and valuable staff members contributing to our success responding and engaging with their communities.

“This initiative not only provides career opportunities but also helps build trust and confidence in law enforcement within refugee communities.

“Police and Immigration New Zealand have been working together to deliver a programme of work throughout the resettlement journey that helps to build a positive relationship between New Zealand Police and new arrivals.”

Inspector Rebecca Lockwood, from Police Recruitment, says Police would love to hear from former refugees who have lived in New Zealand for five years or more.

“We’re keen to attract youth and university students from refugee backgrounds who are planning to join Police after meeting the five-year residency requirement,” she says.

“We also hope to attract former refugees who are interested in exploring employment opportunities or roles with Police.”

Police staff participate in community orientation programmes across all 13 refugee resettlement regions to maintain and build on the positive interactions that begin at MRRC. Find out more about our approach here.

