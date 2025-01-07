Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Have Your Say On Annual Plan - Closes 20 January

Tuesday, 7 January 2025, 1:52 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Marlborough residents and ratepayers have two weeks to submit ideas for Council’s annual plan budget for the period 1 July 2025 to 30 June 2026.

Council is seeking ideas and feedback as part of its annual planning process - simply tell us about your big idea or worthwhile project at https://dialogue.marlborough.govt.nz

Council has changed the way it undertakes annual planning in an effort to get early community input in a simple way. The new engagement process uses user-friendly software to help people submit an idea. You can also vote on what you think about other people’s ideas.

People’s proposals will be presented to the Council’s budget meeting in April. The engagement phase of the annual plan process closes on 20 January.

If you need assistance please get in touch with our Customer Service Centre on 03 520 7400.

Full public consultation will take place for the Long Term Plan 2027-37, with a public engagement process beginning in November 2026. Council will however continue to consult the community on major projects and service changes, such as the Water Services Delivery Plan, part of the Government’s new ‘Local Water Done Well’ proposals.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 