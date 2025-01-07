Have Your Say On Annual Plan - Closes 20 January

Marlborough residents and ratepayers have two weeks to submit ideas for Council’s annual plan budget for the period 1 July 2025 to 30 June 2026.

Council is seeking ideas and feedback as part of its annual planning process - simply tell us about your big idea or worthwhile project at https://dialogue.marlborough.govt.nz

Council has changed the way it undertakes annual planning in an effort to get early community input in a simple way. The new engagement process uses user-friendly software to help people submit an idea. You can also vote on what you think about other people’s ideas.

People’s proposals will be presented to the Council’s budget meeting in April. The engagement phase of the annual plan process closes on 20 January.

If you need assistance please get in touch with our Customer Service Centre on 03 520 7400.

Full public consultation will take place for the Long Term Plan 2027-37, with a public engagement process beginning in November 2026. Council will however continue to consult the community on major projects and service changes, such as the Water Services Delivery Plan, part of the Government’s new ‘Local Water Done Well’ proposals.

