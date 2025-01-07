Name Release: Fatal Crash, SH1, Mangaweka
Tuesday, 7 January 2025, 3:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm the names of the two people who
died following a two-vehicle crash in Mangaweka, on Sunday
29 December 2024.
They were 2-year-old Agambir Singh
Dhanju, and 38-year-old Sumeet Sumeet both of
Auckland.
Police extend our condolences to the family
and loved ones of those involved.
Enquiries into the
circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Using Scoop for work?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more