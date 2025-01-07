Name Release: Fatal Crash, SH1, Mangaweka

Police can now confirm the names of the two people who died following a two-vehicle crash in Mangaweka, on Sunday 29 December 2024.

They were 2-year-old Agambir Singh Dhanju, and 38-year-old Sumeet Sumeet both of Auckland.

Police extend our condolences to the family and loved ones of those involved.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

