Easing Of Fire Restrictions For Hawke's Bay

Fire restrictions in Hawke’s Bay have been eased on Tuesday following recent wet weather.

The fire danger has decreased in the area, with Fire and Emergency New Zealand District Manager Glen Varcoe revoking prohibited and restricted fire seasons in some areas until further notice.

The changes are as follows:

Ahuriri

- Heretaunga, Tukituki West, Tukituki East, Southern Hawkes Bay Coast and

Porangahau - Move from prohibited to restricted.

Tararua

West - Move from restricted to open.

Tararua Central, Tararua South, Esk-Tutaekuri, Te Haroto, Wairoa Inland and Coast to remain at restricted.

A restricted fire season means people need a permit to light an open-air fire. You can go to www.checkitsalright.nz to check what fire season you are in and to apply for a permit if needed.

Glen Varcoe says people should not become complacent because the fire seasons have changed.

"Recent rainfall has reduced the fire risk in many areas of Hawke’s Bay, but people must remain vigilant to prevent unwanted fires from occurring.

"Even if you are in an open season, you should go to www.checkitsalright.nz to see if it is safe to have an outdoor fire."

