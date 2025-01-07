Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Easing Of Fire Restrictions For Hawke's Bay

Tuesday, 7 January 2025, 5:49 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire restrictions in Hawke’s Bay have been eased on Tuesday following recent wet weather.

The fire danger has decreased in the area, with Fire and Emergency New Zealand District Manager Glen Varcoe revoking prohibited and restricted fire seasons in some areas until further notice.

The changes are as follows:

  • Ahuriri

- Heretaunga, Tukituki West, Tukituki East, Southern Hawkes Bay Coast and

Porangahau - Move from prohibited to restricted.

  • Tararua

West - Move from restricted to open.

Tararua Central, Tararua South, Esk-Tutaekuri, Te Haroto, Wairoa Inland and Coast to remain at restricted.

A restricted fire season means people need a permit to light an open-air fire. You can go to www.checkitsalright.nz to check what fire season you are in and to apply for a permit if needed.

Glen Varcoe says people should not become complacent because the fire seasons have changed.

"Recent rainfall has reduced the fire risk in many areas of Hawke’s Bay, but people must remain vigilant to prevent unwanted fires from occurring.

"Even if you are in an open season, you should go to www.checkitsalright.nz to see if it is safe to have an outdoor fire."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 