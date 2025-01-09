Heavy Rain Helps Restore Soil Moisture Levels

Hawke's Bay received a significant amount of rainfall in December, with the region getting about 180 percent of its usual rainfall for the month. Northern Hawke’s Bay saw even more, with rainfall at three times the average.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Team Leader of Air and Land Science Dr Kathleen Kozyniak says the heavy rains has helped restore soil moisture levels, which are looking healthier than they were just a month ago. Most monitoring sites are now showing soil moisture near or even above the median levels typically expected this time of year.

In Bridge Pa, soil moisture is heading back toward the median levels expected for mid-summer. While the soil is still a little thirsty, the situation isn't extreme. Elsewhere in the region, moisture levels are looking even better, with many areas seeing moisture creeping up to or surpassing the usual mid-summer standards.

With MetService forecasting a cloudier, damper January, and no extended hot spells in sight for the East Coast, it’s looking like the horticulture and agriculture sectors could get a much-needed break from the dry conditions.

