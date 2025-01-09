Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Heavy Rain Helps Restore Soil Moisture Levels

Thursday, 9 January 2025, 11:40 am
Press Release: Hawkes Bay Regional Council

Hawke's Bay received a significant amount of rainfall in December, with the region getting about 180 percent of its usual rainfall for the month. Northern Hawke’s Bay saw even more, with rainfall at three times the average.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Team Leader of Air and Land Science Dr Kathleen Kozyniak says the heavy rains has helped restore soil moisture levels, which are looking healthier than they were just a month ago. Most monitoring sites are now showing soil moisture near or even above the median levels typically expected this time of year.

In Bridge Pa, soil moisture is heading back toward the median levels expected for mid-summer. While the soil is still a little thirsty, the situation isn't extreme. Elsewhere in the region, moisture levels are looking even better, with many areas seeing moisture creeping up to or surpassing the usual mid-summer standards.

With MetService forecasting a cloudier, damper January, and no extended hot spells in sight for the East Coast, it’s looking like the horticulture and agriculture sectors could get a much-needed break from the dry conditions.

Photo/Supplied.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Hawkes Bay Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 