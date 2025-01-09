Kaipātiki Reserve, Kaipara Draws Whānau Together – A Must-Visit Destination

Kaipātiki Reserve, Parakai Credit: Cactus Photography. Photo/Supplied. Kaipātiki Reserve, Parakai Credit: Cactus Photography. Photo/Supplied.

Whakataukī have been carried from generation to generation and are intrinsic to the Māori worldview. The following is one of mahitahi (collaboration), in reference to Te Poari o Kaipatiki ki Kaipara. E hara taku toa. I te toa takaitahi, he toa takitini. My strength is not as an individual, but as a collective.

The new Kaipātiki Reserve māra hūpara (playground) and tiny homes accommodation in Parakai are quickly becoming must-visit destinations, drawing locals and visitors from across Tāmaki Makaurau and further afield. Located opposite the Parakai hot pools, this innovative space is designed to bring whānau together for play, connection, relaxation, and learning.

The project is a testament to the partnership between Ngāti Whātua o Kaipara and the local board through Te Poari o Kaipātiki ki Kaipara. “This park reflects the board and Auckland Council’s commitment to restoring and bringing to life the aspirations of our community," says Te Poari o Kaipātiki ki Kaipara chairperson, Tamaki Mercer.

Kaipātiki Reserve, Parakai Credit: Cactus Photography. Photo/Supplied.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The designs have been guided by prominent artist, and designer Bernard Makoare (Te Uri o Hau; Ngāti Whātua; Te Waiariki; Te Kai Tutae; Te Rarawa; Ngāpuhi-nui-tonu). At its core, the reserve is for everyone —a place to celebrate the rich narratives of Ngāti Whātua o Kaipara, connecting people to the whenua (land), wai (waters), heritage, and whakapapa (ancestry).

In addition to creating a hub for recreational activity and accommodation in the heart of the Kaipara, the project aims to enhance the mauri (life force) of Kaipātiki and Te Awa Kahawai, the geothermal field, so it is healthy and remains a taonga tuku iho (treasure) to be passed on.

The reserve is also home to māra hūpara (traditional Māori play elements) designed by Māori play specialist and educator, Harko Brown. The māra hūpara fits in unison alongside modern amenities like a basketball court, covered BBQ areas, new public toilet facilities, and enhanced paths and entrances. Accessibility has been a priority, with facilities catering to whānau of all abilities.

Kaipātiki is a place where communities can gather, connect, and thrive.

Love it? You can book accommodation (3 tiny homes, 1 bach, or 14 SCS campervan sites) through Auckland Council and spend even more time in this special reserve.

© Scoop Media

