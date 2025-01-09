Southerlies Continue, But Summer Lives On In The West.

Covering period of Thursday 9th - Monday 13th January

Southerlies look to persist into next week as a low pressure system to the east and ridge of high pressure to the west remain largely static. This status quo means the weather for the country is largely stratified between the east and west.

MetService meteorologist Alec Holden says, “The continuing southerlies will make it feel like summer is still lackluster in the east with cloud and showers washing in and out, but summer is alive and well elsewhere.”

MetService is forecasting temperatures along the eastern seaboard of the country to continue to fall short of the climatic average for January by 5° to 7°C. In fact, Christchurch has yet to reach their climatic average daily maximum temperature of 22°C this month. The weather is expected to be largely settled with no severe weather expected for the mainland moving into next week, as the ridge provides a steadying influence. However, near constant strong to gale southerly winds are expected for the Chatham Islands.

The weather for today (Thursday) and tomorrow is largely similar with cloud and isolated showers along the east coast, and fine conditions elsewhere, aside from a few afternoon showers about Waikato northward and the ranges of the South Island. That said, tomorrow cloud breaks up in the east making it a good day to get the washing done for east coasters, but a bad washing day for Southlanders as showers develop around midday when a weak front approaches from the southwest.

On Saturday winds pick up again in the east as the low drifts back towards the county, but showers are predicted to remain largely offshore. Conditions should be mainly fine elsewhere marking a good day for the Black Caps to take on Sri Lanka at Eden Park.

Looking long range, this status quo of southerlies in the east and more summery weather in the west looks to continue at least until the end of next week.

