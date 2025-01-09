Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Metlink To Provide Extra Public Transport For Phoenix Vs Adelaide United

Thursday, 9 January 2025, 3:34 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Te Pane Matua Taiao

Metlink will boost capacity for buses replacing trains for the upcoming Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United game on Saturday 11 January.

Buses will be replacing trains due to work being done by KiwiRail on the rail network, with buses departing from Platform 10 at Wellington Railway Station.

Metlink recommends football fans travelling on buses replacing trains plan ahead, as journeys will take longer than usual on these routes and may be busy.

There will be a 6.55pm departure from Wellington to the Wairarapa which will be bus replaced. Core bus routes will also have increased capacity, and the East-by-West ferry will be running at standard operating times.

Regular off-peak fares will apply. Metlink recommends using a Snapper card to tag on and off, instead of cash, to ensure discounted fares.

Plan ahead and travel early on game day using the latest travel information on the Metlink app, website, or by calling 0800 801 700.

