Whangārei Vegetation Fire Update #2

Fire and Emergency was alerted to the fire in Whangārei at approximately 12.30pm this afternoon. Crews from both Whangārei and Onerahi responded, but the fire escalated quickly

Incident Controller, Graeme Quensell, says, "We currently have five helicopters on site, four with buckets and one acting as observation and they will be operating until sundown.

"The fire is approximately 20 hectares, and we have a large number of resources on site. Two properties have evacuated, one of these self-evacuated while the other property is threatened and continues to be. Our crews will be doing structure protection for the property overnight.

"If at any point residents in the area are worried about their property, they should self-evacuate and call 111."

No roads are currently closed but Whangarei Heads Rd will be slow. Motorists should be aware helicopters will be back operating at first light tomorrow and drive carefully, particularly where there’s smoke.

If residents in the area are impacted by smoke, please keep windows and doors closed and stay inside. Call your GP or Healthline for health advice.

It is not known how the fire started at this stage. An investigation will take place to determine the cause.

Fire and Emergency estimates the fire will take around three days to be extinguished.

Incident Controller, Graeme Quensell, appreciates the support of Fire and Emergency's partner agencies, NZ Police, DHB, and Whangārei District Council in assisting with the safety of our communities during this incident.

Our next update will be around 7.30am Friday 10 January unless anything changes overnight.

Please note, previous media release stated the time of the fire started around 2.15pm. This was an error.

