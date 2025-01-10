E Tipu E Rea Calls For Urgent Review On Proposed Benefit Sanctions Impacting Mātua Taiohi

Financial Instability Driving Family Violence Spike Over Christmas

Ngāti Pāoa Health and Social Service, E Tipu E Rea Whānau Services—a kaupapa Māori organisation supporting mātua taiohi (young parents) and their pēpi through the critical first 2,000 day - is urgently calling for a review of the proposed benefit sanctions in the Social Security (Amendment) Bill.

The proposed Bill has fallen over a Christmas period where E Tipu E Rea saw a sharp rise in whānau requiring immediate support, responding to five cases of family violence within just 48 hours. Many of these incidents were linked to financial instability, which disproportionately affects mātua taiohi. Young parents are doing their best to provide for their tamariki but are already navigating systemic challenges such as inadequate housing, limited transport options, and stigma/ discrimination. The added stress of an over-commercialised season further exacerbates these struggles, making it even more difficult to meet their whānau basic needs.

"We are concerned with what these proposed benefit sanctions will mean for the physical and emotional wellbeing of young tamariki in our service and their parents because time and time again, we see that financial stability is critical for reducing household stress, protecting tamariki from harm, and enabling young parents to invest in their futures," says Zoe Witika-Hawke, Mana Amorangi of E Tipu E Rea.

Submission to the Social Security (Amendment) Bill

The submission from E Tipu E Rea opposes several measures proposed in the Social Security (Amendment) Bill, including:

Money Management sanctions – Proven to be ineffective in improving financial literacy and increasing stigma for mātua taiohi.

Compulsory community work experience – Risks worsening hardship for mātua taiohi who already face many barriers such as transport, and childcare.

26-week expiry for Jobseeker support – Is Increasing administrative burden on young parents, compounding stress and instability at a critical time for tamariki development.

The service model for E Tipu E Rea supports intergenerational health and financial wellbeing by providing mātua taiohi with access to employment/ higher education, counselling and parenting support, housing assistance, and midwifery/ WCTO services. All our services aim to enable mātua taiohi to give their pēpi the best possible start in life.

“We encourage the government to continue investing in the first 2,000 days; an approach we wholeheartedly support. We also would welcome the opportunity to show how our service has been able to increase the financial independence and holistic wellbeing of mātua taiohi and their pēpi, without relying on sanctions. Our approach demonstrates that with the right support, whānau can thrive, leading to lasting positive outcomes for not only their whānau, but their community.”

