Luggate’s Drinking Water Set To Benefit From New Supply And Treatment Upgrades

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has announced plans to upgrade Luggate’s drinking water scheme earlier than expected, with investment to provide two new supply bores, access to a new water source, and a new ultraviolet (UV) treatment plant for the township by the end of 2025.

QLDC Acting General Manager Property & Infrastructure, Simon Mason shared Luggate had been set for supply upgrades in 2028, but it made sense to accelerate delivery of the new infrastructure as part of works to introduce a protozoa barrier (UV disinfection) for the township this year.

“The new treatment plant will ensure drinking water in Luggate remains safe and achieves compliance, and the new bores mean we can provide enough water to meet the needs of this growing community,” said Mr Mason.

“The project also includes development of a new long-term reservoir site which will eventually include significantly increased storage capacity as part of future investment in the area.”

A tender for the work is on track to go out to market in early 2025, and physical works are anticipated to begin in the middle of the year.

Work on the water supply and treatment upgrades in Luggate is expected to be complete by December 2025, with the new scheme operating just in time for next summer.

Mr Mason added that water remains a precious and limited resource, and stressed the importance of continuing to use water wisely across the district for the sake of existing and future infrastructure, and the environment.

The estimated cost of these works is $6.3 million.

More information on the project and what to expect during construction will be shared once a contractor is selected and their delivery programme developed.

