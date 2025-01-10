Whangārei Vegetation Fire Update #4

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is continuing to battle the vegetation fire in Whangārei today.

Incident Controller Graeme Quensell says the fire now covers an area around 14ha in size, with a perimeter of 1.7km.

"We’re aiming to complete a firebreak around the outside of the fireground by the end of today," he says.

"There are around 40 firefighters working to control the fire, and we had two helicopters in the air supporting us this morning."

Fire investigators are at the site today, working to determine the cause of the fire.

Graeme Quensell also reminded people that there are now restrictions in place for lighting fires in Te Tai Tokerau, so a permit from Fire and Emergency is required for any outdoor fire.

"The last thing we want is another fire like this on our hands this weekend, so if you want to light a fire outside, you must go to checkitsalright.nz to see what the fire restrictions are for your location. There’s also important safety information available there.

"We really appreciate the kind messages and support we’ve had from the community, and the patience people have shown in keeping away from the area so we can work."

The next update will be around 5pm this afternoon.

If there’s smoke in your area:

Households in the affected area down-wind of the fire should close windows, doors and ventilation systems. If your house is affected by the smoke, wipe down surfaces - especially cooking surfaces.

Anyone who remains in the vicinity is advised to keep out of the smoke.

Smoke inhalation can be particularly dangerous for certain groups, including elderly or pregnant people, young children, those who suffer from asthma or other respiratory conditions and those with chronic illnesses.

If you experience shortness of breath, wheezing, asthma or chest pain please see your doctor immediately or call 111. For health advice you can also call Healthline for free anytime on 0800 611 116.

National Public Health Service - Northern Region is providing public health advice, and there’s more information here: https://info.health.nz/fires-smoke.

If your drinking water comes from tanks, not council supply:

If you are not on council water supply, you will need to check your roof and rainwater storage tanks for ash, debris, fire retardants or foam.

Contaminated water runoff after fires might impact streams, rivers, lakes and groundwater supplies. Test water supplies if impacted by runoff.

You should disconnect the downpipe to the water tanks if you see any evidence of ash, debris, retardants or foam.

If you find ash in your water tank or the water has an unusual taste, odour or appearance (possibly a sign of retardants or form), don’t use the water for drinking, food preparation, cleaning teeth or washing, or for pets.

Disinfecting or boiling the water will not remove ash, retardants or foam.

Use bottled water or water saved prior to the fire.

Do not reconnect the downpipe until a good flush of rain has cleaned the roof or until the roof is cleaned manually.

Contaminated water can be used to flush toilets and water gardens. Do not use on fruit and vegetable gardens.

