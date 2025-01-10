Appeal For Information Following Khandallah Incident

Police are seeking witnesses to a family harm incident in Khandallah, Wellington, yesterday.

About 12pm on Thursday 9 January, Police were called to a bus stop on Cockayne Road after a man was seen holding a bladed object, damaging a bus shelter, and threatening a woman, who had a small child with her.

Officers arrived shortly after and attempted to engage with the man.

A Taser was deployed at the 32-year-old alleged offender, and he fell to the ground, hitting his head. The man received immediate medical attention by officers and was transported by ambulance to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

The victim was also treated for a minor injury, believed to have been caused by the bladed object. Thankfully, the child was uninjured and both the woman and child are being provided with support.

This was a volatile and unpredictable incident where there was an immediate threat to life, and we would like to thank the members of the public who called 111 without hesitation.

Police are aware of others that assisted or witnessed the incident who have not yet spoken to Police and we are appealing for those people to make contact with us.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now [1] or call 105.

Please use the reference number 250109/0508.

Due to the alleged offender’s injury, the incident has been referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

Charges will be considered when appropriate and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

